Incredible video shows a car fire that blocked lanes on Interstate 95 early Thursday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol responded at around 6:42 a.m. to I-95 at Davie Boulevard.

They did not say if the driver was injured, or what may have caused the fire.

Footage of the blaze shows how a car was completely consumed by bright orange flames. In one shot, first responders can be seen trying to extinguish the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.