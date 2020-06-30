Video Shows Car Crashing Into Auto Dealership in NW Miami-Dade

One person was injured after a car slammed into an auto dealership in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

The incident happened at America Auto Wholesale Inc. on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed the car driving through multiple lanes of traffic and hitting a grassy median before crashing into the dealership's fence and hitting multiple vehicles.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene, but their identity and condition were unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.