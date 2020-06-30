Caught on Camera

Video Shows Car Crashing Into Auto Dealership in NW Miami-Dade

Officials said one person was hospitalized after early morning crash

NBCUniversal, Inc.

One person was injured after a car slammed into an auto dealership in northwest Miami-Dade early Tuesday.

The incident happened at America Auto Wholesale Inc. on Northwest 27th Avenue.

Surveillance footage showed the car driving through multiple lanes of traffic and hitting a grassy median before crashing into the dealership's fence and hitting multiple vehicles.

Local

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Looking For Coronavirus Resources in South Florida? Here's Everything You Need to Know

climate change 35 mins ago

Florida Takes Step to Protect Coast From Rising Sea Levels

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said one person was taken to the hospital from the scene, but their identity and condition were unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Caught on CameraMiami-Dade
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us