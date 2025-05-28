Caught on Camera

Video shows car engulfed in flames after crash in Hollywood

Video shows the fiery aftermath of a crash in Hollywood that led to three people being hospitalized on Tuesday.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of 66th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Cellphone video that was posted to Only in Dade showed the chaotic scene of a sedan in flames.

Firefighters put out the flames and transported three people to a local hospital as trauma alerts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

