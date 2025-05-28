Video shows car engulfed in flames after crash in Hollywood

Video shows the fiery aftermath of a crash in Hollywood that led to three people being hospitalized on Tuesday.

Hollywood Fire Rescue and Police responded at around 8:15 p.m. to reports of a crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of 66th Avenue and Sheridan Street.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Cellphone video that was posted to Only in Dade showed the chaotic scene of a sedan in flames.

Firefighters put out the flames and transported three people to a local hospital as trauma alerts.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cause of the crash is under investigation.