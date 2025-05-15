Elderly woman extricated from SUV that flipped after crash in Miami Beach

An elderly woman was hurt in a crash that left a vehicle overturned on Thursday in Miami Beach.

Chopper6 flew over the scene at Indian Creek Drive and 67th Street, where a car could be seen on its side as police vehicles blocked off roads.

The entire roof appeared to have been sliced off. Miami Beach police said first responders had to use the jaws of life to extricate one elderly woman from the SUV.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.