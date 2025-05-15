Miami Beach

Elderly woman extricated from SUV that flipped after crash in Miami Beach

Chopper6 flew over the scene at Indian Creek Drive and 67th Street, where a car could be seen on its side as police vehicles blocked off roads.

By Briana Trujillo and NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

An elderly woman was hurt in a crash that left a vehicle overturned on Thursday in Miami Beach.

Chopper6 flew over the scene at Indian Creek Drive and 67th Street, where a car could be seen on its side as police vehicles blocked off roads.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The entire roof appeared to have been sliced off. Miami Beach police said first responders had to use the jaws of life to extricate one elderly woman from the SUV.

She was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening, police said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

It was not immediately clear what may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami BeachCar crashescar crash
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us