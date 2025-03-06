Video shows car partially submerged in Miami-Dade County canal

Aerial images showed a car that went into a canal Thursday morning in Miami-Dade County.

Video captured the vehicle partially submerged in a body of water at Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 118th Avenue at 6:30 a.m.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, but a man who was wet and had a towel over his shoulders stood by the canal as the car sunk.

At the time, first responders blocked off one lane as they worked the scene.

What may have caused the crash was also not immediately known.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.