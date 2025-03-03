Video shows car slamming into fence of Miami-Dade home before man flees the scene

A man has been arrested after deputies say he was behind the wheel of a car that slammed into the fence of a home in Northwest Miami-Dade, and then tried to flee the scene.

The suspect is 41-year-old Antwan David Lawson, who now faces charges including fleeing police and leaving the scene of a crash with no injuries.

Troopers said it all started on Saturday when they saw a Nissan driving recklessly in the area of Interstate 95 and NW 103rd Street.

When they tried to stop him, Lawson allegedly lost control of his car.

"The driver's side of the Nissan collided into a black SUV traveling westbound in the westbound lanes, then swerved into the backyard" near NW 2nd Court and NW 103rd Street, "damaging a lamp post, small gate, and a bush fence line," an arrest report details.

Video shows how the suspect vehicle blew away a red gate and shrubbery, and then, the driver can be seen running away.

Authorities said they asked him to stop, but he jumped into the backyard of another home and "attempted to hide behind a large tree." Then he allegedly tried to jump into other backyards.

The responding trooper requested assistance from the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, and deputies set up a perimeter until they found Lawson and took him into custody.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also responded because Lawson suffered injuries in the crash, and to assess the people in the other vehicle, the arrest report states.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.