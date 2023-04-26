Video Shows Car Used in Fatal Shooting of 18-Year-Old in West Park: BSO

Authorities are hoping new surveillance footage of the car used in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in West Park over the weekend will lead them to the person responsible.

The shooting happened around 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Southwest 30th Street.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said 18-year-old Kyandre K. Johnbaptiste was riding an electric scooter when he was shot and collapsed on the roadway.

Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene and Johnbaptiste was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Surveillance footage released by BSO on Wednesday shows an older model, light grey, four-door Toyota Corolla that's believed to have been used in the shooting.

Authorities are asking anyone with information on the car or the shooting to call Broward CrimeStoppers at 954-493-TIPS.