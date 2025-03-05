Video shows cars on fire at auto body shop in Brownsville

Video shows cars on fire at an auto body shop in Brownsville on Tuesday night.

It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze in the 3100 block of NW 54th Street.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said they responded to a building fire, and several vehicles were also in flames.

Footage shows firefighters near bright orange flames, as heavy smoke fills the air.

Fire rescue was able to extinguish the fire, but is still investigating the cause.

It was unclear if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.