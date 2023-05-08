Video Shows Chaos in Miami Beach Nightclub After Triple Shooting That Left Rapper Dead

New video shows chaos inside a Miami Beach nightclub in the moments after a gunman opened fire, killing a well-known musician and injuring two women over the weekend.

GALA Miami was packed when someone opened fire around 4 a.m. Sunday inside the nightclub on 23rd Street.

Cellphone video obtained by NBC6 showed party-goers dropping to the ground, ducking for cover, and yelling to find friends after the gunshots rang out.

"Women were screaming, scared," one witness, who didn't want to be identified, told NBC6 in Spanish. "We helped them inside our club so they could calm down. But we weren't able to hear the shots because of the street noise. But it was really bad, really."

At one point, the footage shows what appears to be one of the victims on the floor as people try to render aid.

Police said a man and two women were hit by the gunfire, and the man later died from his injuries.

Friends identified the man killed as 37-year-old Lowell Grissom, a rapper and A&R executive who goes by the stage name of "Lo" or "EveryBodyKnowsLo."

Friends of Grissom said they think he may have been targeted. He leaves behind a son.

Friend and fellow rapper Chris Brown posted a message on Instagram for Grissom Sunday that said "rest up my brother."

The two women were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. By Monday afternoon, one of the women had been released, and the other remained in stable condition.

Police have offered limited information on the shooting, including whether they have a motive or possible suspect.

A spokesperson for the nightclub said in a statement that they're cooperating with the investigation.

"We are shocked and deeply saddened by the isolated and targeted incident that occurred last night at our upscale establishment. Our condolences are with the family and friends of the victim during this time," the statement said. "We are fully committed to providing assistance and cooperating with the Miami Beach PD as they conduct their ongoing investigation."