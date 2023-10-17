Video shows chaotic takedown of teen suspects accused of Miami armed carjacking

Four teens — including two who were armed with guns — were arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing a car in Miami as video showed the chaotic moments law enforcement chased them and took them into custody at a McDonald's drive-thru in Lauderdale Lakes.

Miami Police received a call of an armed carjacking of a white Lexus at around 6:15 a.m. in the area of Northwest 54th Street and 3rd Avenue.

“The victim was outside of the gym where he works, looking at his vehicle’s tires, when these two individuals approached him," said Officer Michael Vega, a Miami Police spokesperson. "The victim, in fear that they were going to kill him, complied. He did the right thing. He gave them the keys and they got in the vehicle and took off.”

Through investigative means, detectives were able to track the stolen car up to Broward County.

Video shows the driver of the stolen Lexus ordering breakfast at the McDonald's drive-thru near State Road 7 and NW 44th Street. Then a passenger is seen getting out of the car and taking a picture of the Lexus with his cellphone.

A few minutes later, the chaos began. Officers and deputies from multiple law enforcement agencies were seen running around, chasing the teens.

With the help of the Broward Sheriff's Office chopper, deputies and Fort Lauderdale Police made the arrests.

"They located the vehicle at a McDonald’s drive-thru waiting to get food," Vega said. "They blocked them in, ordered them out at gunpoint, and these four individuals have been detained."

Officials have not released information on any charges.