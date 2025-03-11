Video shows chase, struggle after man stabbed in Pembroke Pines

One person is in custody after a man was stabbed outside a Pembroke Pines shopping plaza on Tuesday, and the moments leading up to and after the crime were all caught on video.

The stabbing happened along Pines Boulevard, in the area of Northwest 76th Avenue and NW 77th Way, according to Pembroke Pines police. The scene is across from North Perry Airport.

Surveillance cameras captured the moment a man in a black hoodie, with an apparent knife in hand, chased another man in an orange vest down the plaza.

A worker at a neighborhood food store told NBC6 that minutes prior, that armed man had bought a knife from her at the store.

Shortly after, police said a man was stabbed.

Then, images show the man in the black hoodie on top of the other, leaning against him on the street.

Police said one person was taken into custody, but did not provide their name. Information on the victim was also not immediately available.

As for the alleged weapon, it was not clear if authorities have recovered the knife, and if it did in fact come from the food store.

An employee of a transmission shop next door, who only wanted to be identified as Ricky, said he watched the men argue before one stabbed the other.

“The only thing I had seen was the knife in the back. He was lying on the road face down. They were working on him, they bandaged him up with the knife still in him, and then they took him,” he said. “It’s always something. Accidents. Never heard of a stabbing, no, but accidents all the time. It’s crazy. It’s getting worse every day.”

Two lanes of westbound Pines Boulevard were closed for more than an hour as police investigated.

Gary Gordillo, the owner of nearby restaurant Totoritas, has seen the men before: both, he says, have trespassed onto his business.

He’s hoping awareness about the crime will put an end to what he calls a recent spike in incidents in the area.