Video Shows Coconut Creek Crash That Left 6 Hospitalized

New surveillance footage shows the violent Coconut Creek crash that left six people hospitalized Thursday.

Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the car in the area of Northwest 45th Avenue and Coconut Creek Parkway.

The car ended up slamming into what appeared to be a transformer box.

The driver was a 31-year-old man who had five passengers in his car — a 35-year-old woman, and four teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14, police said.

Update on traffic crash at NW 45th Ave & Creek Pkwy. The driver was a 31-yr-old man. There were 5 passengers total. One was a 35-yr-old woman. The remaining 4 were all teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15, & 14. All still in hospital. Investigation ongoing. WB Creek Pkwy is now open. pic.twitter.com/T8GIbBOjmu — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) April 22, 2022

The crash remains under investigation.