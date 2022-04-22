Video Shows Coconut Creek Crash That Left 6 Hospitalized

New surveillance footage shows the violent Coconut Creek crash that left six people hospitalized Thursday.
Police said the driver was speeding and lost control of the car in the area of Northwest 45th Avenue and Coconut Creek Parkway.
The car ended up slamming into what appeared to be a transformer box.
The driver was a 31-year-old man who had five passengers in his car — a 35-year-old woman, and four teenage girls, ages 17, 16, 15 and 14, police said.
The crash remains under investigation.
