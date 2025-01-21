Video shows Coconut Grove man getting pistol whipped and fatally shot

Video obtained by NBC6 shows the moment a lifelong Coconut Grove resident was pistol-whipped and fatally shot last year.

Christopher Jones, 57, is seen on video obtained by NBC6 riding his bicycle around Southwest 37th Avenue back in June.

Suddenly, a white Nissan SUV pulls up to Jones, and records show 38-year-old Albert Sistrunk gets out to pistol whip Jones.

It turns out, Sistrunk also fired the gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Video shows Jones collapsing almost immediately after he was struck.

The surveillance video shows at least two people walking or riding a bike near the body but do not help.

It wasn't until a third person was seen walking by that a crowd eventually hovered over the body. Police arrived shortly after.

Despite Sistrunk driving away and fleeing the scene, records show the SUV he was allegedly driving was located parked on the grass in front of a home on SW 299th Street.

Records show Sistrunk was wearing a similar outfit as in the surveillance video and the clothing had blood stains.

Jones was well known in Coconut Grove. On Tuesday, the Jones family told NBC6 they are still hurting from losing him but are thankful the shooter was arrested.

The family said Jones left behind a son, a police officer, who is missing his father dearly.

The family is hoping Sistrunk gets punished and demands justice.

Sistrunk, who has pleaded not guilty, is awaiting trial.