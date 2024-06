Video shows the controlled demolition of a plant with a 199-foot chimney in Deerfield Beach Friday morning.

The demolition took place at the Wheelabrator Refuse Plant Boiler House at 2600 Wiles Road.

Video posted by Coconut Creek Police showed the implosion followed by the quick drop of the structure.

A great view of the planned implosion this morning at the Waste Management site: pic.twitter.com/4lFqH39EXN — Coconut Creek Police Department (@CoconutCreekPD) June 7, 2024