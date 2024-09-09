Video shows crowd running for their lives during shooting near FMU in Miami Gardens

Frightening surveillance video captured a shooting near Florida Memorial University in Miami Gardens that had a group of people running for their lives and left five injured.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Northwest 156th Street, near the Omega Activity Center at FMU.

Miami Gardens Police said two women got into an argument which carried over to the parking lot then quickly escalated to gunfire.

In the video, a burst of gunfire can be heard as people start screaming and running for their lives.

The chaos unfolded steps away from resident Servando Garcia's home.

"I told my wife 'get on the floor, somebody's shooting at the house,'" Garcia said.

At least one bullet hit Garcia's home as the gunfire continued.

"I look out the window and see something hit the wall and the spark on the wall of my house bounced back and looks like it hit my car," he said. "I walk out of the house right away to see what’s going on when I see everybody running out, going crazy. I tried to call 911."

Garcia's surveillance cameras showed officers quickly arriving at the scene.

Police said five people were wounded in the shooting. Their identities and conditions haven't been released.

One person was also detained but police haven't given any other information.

NBC6 reached out to the Omega Center for comment and was awaiting a response.