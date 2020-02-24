Video Shows Deacon Being Attacked During Mass at Pompano Beach Church

Shocking video of a deacon being attacked during a mass last Saturday has surfaced.

The video shows 28-year-old Thomas Eisel rising from a pew during the homily at St. Coleman Church in Pompano Beach.

Eisel charges the deacon before others in the congregation run over to pry him off.

Archdiocese records show that the deacon is George Labelle.

In a statement, the archdiocese said:

“This unfortunate incident in a House of Worship is frightening. We are thankful it was a brief moment, people quickly responded to help and no was injured. The perpetrator needs our prayers and serious help to deal with his issues.”

Broward County Jail records show Eisel has been charged with battery and disturbing the piece in a religious assembly.

According to court records, Eisel also violated probation for a 2017 felony battery on an older person in Volusia County.

As for the deacon, he is expected to be okay.