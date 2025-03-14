Caught on Camera

Video shows deputy's encounter with suspect before brutal attack on Palm Beach nurse

New bodycamera video shows a deputy's encounter with a man a day before he allegedly brutally attacked a nurse at a Palm Beach County hospital last month.

Stephen Scantlebury, 33, faces an attempted murder charge with a hate crime enhancement in the attack.

The video shows Scantlebury in Wellington on Feb. 17 refusing a Palm Beach deputy's offer to seek mental health despite his mother's pleas for him to get help.

"Do you want to go to JFK North Hospital and talk to a mental health professional?" the deputy asks him in the video.

"Ha, no," Scantlebury responds.

The next day, deputies say he attacked the nurse at HCA Florida Palms West Hospital while under a psychiatric hold.

Scantlebury beat nurse Leelamma Lal so badly that "essentially every bone" was broken in her face, authorities said.

Her daughter said she had to undergo extensive facial reconstruction.

"Indians are bad and I just beat the (expletive) out of an Indian doctor," he said, according to authorities.

Scantlebury remains behind bars while he awaits trial.

