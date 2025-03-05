Video shows derailed Metrorail train at railyard near MIA

Aerial images show a derailed Metrorail train that appeared to have hit another in the railyard near Miami International Airport on Wednesday.

NBC6 is reaching out to Miami-Dade Transit to learn more about the incident, which happened at the yard at 6601 Northwest 72nd Avenue, and whether any injuries were reported.

Miami-Dade Transit issued an alert to riders at 6:11 a.m. that said: "Metrorail is currently operating Green Line service only. Airport Shuttle train is providing service between Earlington Heights and the Airport Metrorail Station. Passengers heading to the airport will need to transfer at Earlington Heights station for an Airport Shuttle train."

It was not immediately clear if the alert was related to the apparent derailment.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.