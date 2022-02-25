Video Shows Desperate Attempt to Lift Car Off Man Killed in Miami Beach Restaurant Crash

New cellphone footage shows the desperate attempt to rescue a man who died after he and several others were struck by a car that plowed into a Miami Beach restaurant's outdoor dining area.

It was around 6 p.m. Thursday as dinner was being served at Italian eatery Call Me Gaby at 22 Washington Avenue that the car came crashing through the outdoor dining area.

"I was terrified," said Kathe Cobb, who lives near the restaurant. "Everyone thought it was terrorism."

But Miami Beach Police said it was a woman behind the wheel of her Bentley who was trying to parallel park when she reversed into the restaurant, hitting seven people.

NBC 6 anchor Cherney Ahmara has the cell phone video showing the moments after the vehicle collided with those eating dinner.

New cellphone video obtained Friday showed the man killed in the crash trapped under the car as police and bystanders lifted it up to try to rescue him.

Jasson Perez, who works at Joe's Stone Crab across the street, said his stepfather was one of those who tried to help.

"In the video you can hear somebody is asking for help but nobody knew who it was. That’s when they realized somebody was under the car," Perez said. "We pulled him out and all he was saying was he couldn’t feel his legs, couldn’t feel his legs. And he was the first person they took in the ambulance."

The victim who was killed was identified Friday as 67-year-old Gary Prince, a Miami Beach resident.

“There were like 14 officers and other people lifting it. Then two officers came and pulled the guy out and half of his face was full of blood and glasses on his body cause there were a lot of wine bottles around," Perez said.

Among those hospitalized were a 3-year-old who suffered what were described as minor cuts and bruises. Three had been released from the hospital as of Friday afternoon, while the child and two others remained hospitalized in stable condition.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating while detectives work to determine what exactly happened.

"Right now all indications lead us to believe that this was a horrific accident however more investigation is required," Miami Beach Police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez said.

The restaurant remained closed Friday, and ownership released a statement saying they were "devastated" by the crash.

"On behalf of everyone within the Call Me Gaby family, our thoughts and prayers go out to those injured and deceased in the incident and their loved ones. We hold all those involved close to our hearts," the restaurant's statement read. "We want to thank our employees, patrons and bystanders who leaped into action, helping lift the vehicle to save a three-year-old boy and a man in his 50s who were trapped underneath. We also want to recognize the phenomenal response by Miami Beach Police Department, Miami Beach Fire Department and first responders who were on the scene immediately and tended to the individuals involved in the incident."

Violetta Kruszelnicki said she left the restaurant minutes after the car plowed into tables filled with people eating.

“I feel terrible," said Kruszelnicki. “I could not sleep at night.”

Kruszelnicki said the restaurant is treasured in the community, and many are still in shock that the crash happened there.

“I mean, you have to be in the wrong place at the wrong time, for something like this to happen," Kruszelnicki said.