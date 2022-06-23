Video Shows Double Decker Tour Bus on Fire in South Miami

A double-decker tour bus was seen engulfed in flames near the Biscayne Boulevard ramp on I-95 at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to an Instagram post by Only in Dade, the bus belongs to The Miami Experience. A passerby captured video of the vehicle on fire as the fire department worked to extinguish the flames.

The Miami Fire Rescue Department revealed that the bus was not carrying any passengers, and no injury to the driver was reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

For updates on this developing story, check back with NBC 6.