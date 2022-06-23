local

Video Shows Double Decker Tour Bus on Fire in South Miami

The red bus was traveling on I-95 when it erupted into flames late Wednesday night

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A double-decker tour bus was seen engulfed in flames near the Biscayne Boulevard ramp on I-95 at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night.

According to an Instagram post by Only in Dade, the bus belongs to The Miami Experience. A passerby captured video of the vehicle on fire as the fire department worked to extinguish the flames.

The Miami Fire Rescue Department revealed that the bus was not carrying any passengers, and no injury to the driver was reported.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For updates on this developing story, check back with NBC 6.

This article tagged under:

localSouth Miamibiscayne boulevardI95tour bus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us