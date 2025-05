A truck driver escaped with his life after video showed a train plowing into his semi-truck in Florida.

Cellphone video captured the moment the freight train clipped the back of the truck in Melbourne after the truck stalled on the tracks Thursday.

The driver realized he was in danger when the crossing arms came down, so he was able to get away before the moment of impact.

The good news is no one was injured.