Video shows driver shooting flare gun at man armed with baseball bat in Hillsborough County

Cellphone video captured a driver firing a flare gun at a man armed with a baseball bat during a road rage incident in Hillsborough County.

Leonard Cako, 47, was charged with burglary of a conveyance with assault or battery, aggravated assault involving a victim over 65, and criminal mischief over $1,000.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, on March 6, the two drivers stopped at a red light at the intersection of South U.S. Highway 41 and West College Avenue.

At the intersection, deputies said Cako got out of his car while holding the bat and approached the other driver.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Video recorded by a witness shows Cako reaching into the elderly driver's car and the driver firing a flare gun at him.

After the flare hit Cako, he was seen bashing the victim's vehicle with the bat.

Detectives said Cako was the aggressor in the situation and was arrested.

What led up to the incident is not known.