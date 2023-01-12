Video Shows Driver Swimming to Safety After Car Goes Into Canal in Aventura

Footage showed a driver swimming to safety after she ended up in a canal in Aventura.

Aventura Police said the woman had put her vehicle in drive instead of reverse, sending her into the canal.

The woman was able to roll down her electric windows before the vehicle became submerged, police said.

Video from Only in Dade showed the woman swimming to a nearby seawall.

The vehicle was recovered by divers and a towing service.