Video shows end of FHP chase of stolen SUV in North Miami

Video showed the end of a Florida Highway Patrol pursuit of a stolen vehicle that ended with the suspects fleeing on foot in North Miami Thursday night.

FHP officials said troopers were assisting Pembroke Pines Police in finding the stolen Honda SUV when it was spotted in North Miami.

When trooper tried to stop the Honda, it fled and a short pursuit ensued.

Troopers were able to use a PIT maneuver to stop the SUV in the area of Northeast 126th Street and 12th Avenue, where the occupants fled on foot.

Video posted by Only in Dade showed two FHP cars next to the stopped Honda, with a trooper searching a nearby area with a flashlight.

What appears to be a suspect is seen running as a helicopter with a searchlight circles overhead.

Officials said the stolen Honda was recovered but the occupants remain at large.

