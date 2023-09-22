Video shows escaped prisoner taken into custody in Lauderhill

Th Lauderhill Police Department is investigating after a female prisoner escaped from jail, officials said.

The incident occurred at 3051 NW 19th Street in Lauderhill.

Police said the woman has since been located and taken into custody.

Video captured by Chopper 6 showed police escorting the woman to their patrol car in nothing but her undergarments.

Police said the circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated.