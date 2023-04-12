Video Shows Ex-Cuban Baseball Star Swinging Machete at Another Man in Kendall

A former Cuban baseball star who was caught on camera swinging a machete at another man at a southwest Miami-Dade shopping center was taken into custody Wednesday morning.

Oscar Macias-Hernandez, 54, was arrested in the parking lot of a Home Depot in the 12700 block of Southwest 88th Street in Kendall just before 6:30 a.m., an arrest report said.

Macias-Hernandez was once a star second baseman for Cuba's national baseball team, winning a silver medal with the team at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia.

Getty Images Oscar Macias of Cuba celebrates during the Mens Baseball Semi-Final at the Blacktown Olympic Centre on Day Eleven of the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Mandatory Credit: Jed Jacobsohn /Allsport

According to the arrest report, the incident involving the machete had happened on Tuesday.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed a man armed with the machete approach three other men.

At one point, he's seen swinging the machete at one of the other men. That man told NBC 6 that the machete was still in its sheath, but left his back bruised.

Miami-Dade Police said officers responded to the parking lot on Wednesday after receiving a report of a man walking in the parking lot armed with a machete who matched the description of Tuesday's attacker.

Officers found Macias-Hernandez and told him to remove his hands from his pockets, but instead he grabbed a sheathed machete from the waistband of his shorts, the report said.

Macias-Hernandez held the machete at his side and refused to drop it, the report said.

At one point, he told one of the officers "I'm going to hit you across the face with my machete" in Spanish, the report said.

Macias-Hernandez also threatened to kill another officer if he approached him, the report said.

Video from Only in Dade showed a large police presence in the parking lot attempting to get the machete away from him.

Officers were able to take the machete away from Macias-Hernandez and take him into custody, officials said.

Macias-Hernandez was arrested on charges including aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer with violence, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and trespassing.

Miami-Dade Corrections Oscar Macias-Hernandez

