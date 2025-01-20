Video shows fatal shooting of suspect by Fort Lauderdale Police at gas station

Surveillance video shows the moments police in Fort Lauderdale shot and killed a man at a gas station after they said he fled from a traffic stop.

According to Fort Lauderdale Police, the incident unfolded at around 3 p.m. Sunday when officers attempted to pull the man over for a traffic stop in the 100 block of Southwest 27th Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Bill Schultz said the driver didn't stop until he pulled into a Chevron gas station on the corner of Davie Boulevard and 31st Avenue and got out of the vehicle.

NBC6 Scene of a fatal police shooting at a gas station in Fort Lauderdale on Jan. 19, 2025.

Surveillance footage from the gas station showed the suspect's silver vehicle pull up to a gas pump and stop.

The driver briefly opens a door then closes it and starts to drive again as officers arrive and get out of their vehicles as the suspect's vehicle stops again.

Schultz said the man got out of the vehicle with what appeared to be a firearm, and one of the officers opened fire.

The suspect being shot was blocked by a gas pump in the video.

The man was transported to Broward Health Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. His identity has not been released.

Police haven't said why officers initially tried to stop the man, and haven't confirmed that he had a firearm.

Schultz said that the officer who fired his weapon has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is department policy.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is taking over the investigation, which is standard practice whenever there is a police-involved shooting.