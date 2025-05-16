Video shows fatal stabbing outside Miami restaurant that has man facing murder charge

New surveillance footage shows the moment a man was stabbed to death by another man outside a Miami restaurant back in February.

The video captured the Feb. 5 killing of Wilfredo Clemente Campo Alegre outside Cacique Restaurant, located at 112 W. Flagler Street.

Luis Acosta-Barbon, 60, is charged with second-degree murder in the killing.

The surveillance video obtained by NBC6 on Friday shows the two men appearing to argue outside the restaurant as they both push electric scooters.

At one point, the argument escalates and one man hits the other as a scuffle ensues.

"Give me what's mine!" someone is heard yelling in Spanish as the two men continued to punch and pull on each other.

During the scuffle, one man appears to pull out a knife and slash at the other before fleeing on a scooter.

Campo Alegre stands for a few moments then collapses outside the restaurant with a stab wound to his torso.

Officials said he was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center where he died from his injuries.

According to an arrest report, a witness said Campo Alegre had told him he owed money to Acosta-Barbon, who he knew as "Flaco."

Phone records also showed the two had been in contact with each other before the stabbing, the report said.

Acosta-Barbon was arrested in March after he was found riding an electric scooter and wearing a black messenger bag, similar to the suspect in the video, the report said.

While he was being interviewed by detectives, Acosta-Barbon denied being involved with an argument with anyone, the report said.

Acosta-Barbon remains held without bond while he awaits trial. He's pleaded not guilty in the case.