Shocking video shows father shot and killed in front of toddler son in Homestead

Miami-Dade Police released surveillance video of a shooting that left a man dead on the front lawn of his house in Homestead.

Security footage shows the moment shots rang out and bullets hit 27-year-old Jose Guajardo as his mother and one-year-old son stood outside the home.

Seconds before the shooting, the video shows the victim’s son playing and filling up a kiddie pool as his dad and grandmother stand close by.

Rapid gunfire is then heard before the victim falls to the ground. The toddler panics, drops the hose and runs toward his dad, who was shot multiple times.

It appears the little boy trips over his father during the chaos. The child is then picked up and rushed away from danger. Someone is heard screaming in the background.

Guajardo was taken to the Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where, despite the best medical efforts to save him, succumbed to his injuries days later, per the report.

The gunman — identified by police as 19-year-old Monico Galban — is not seen in the surveillance video released.

According to the police, Galban approached on foot and shot the victim.

“Well, yes, it was like two more times, like a machine gun, about 20 or 30 bullets, it was twice and then it was like five or six bullets and one by one,” said Henry Carrillo, a witness who was nearby.

Miami Dade Police Department Monico Galban

The incident happened on May 29 in the 500 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue, and police say the suspect is still on the run.

Detectives are asking for help in finding Galban who faces first-degree murder. They said Galban is armed and dangerous.

There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Miami-Dade Police are asking anyone with any information on the case to please contact The MDPD Homicide Bureau at 305-471-2400 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).