Video shows FHP trooper forcibly stopping woman driving the wrong way on highway

A St. Petersburg woman was arrested and charged with DUI on Tuesday morning after FHP troopers had to forcibly stop her from driving the wrong way on a highway.

Cynthia Elizabeth Serrano Roncal, 27, was spotted driving north in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 at about 12:41 a.m., according to arrest affidavits.

A trooper was caught on dash camera video trying to pull her over, but the woman refused to stop.

The trooper eventually attempted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, but the woman kept driving even after swerving out of the roadway, video shows.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The driver stopped after a second PIT maneuver. Arrest records show the woman had slurred speech, watery eyes and smelled of alcohol.

Troopers say Serrano Roncal gave a breath alcohol sample of 0.21 or 0.22, which is nearly three times the legal limit.

She is facing several charges including driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding as well as resisting an officer without violence.