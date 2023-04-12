Video Shows FHP Using PIT Maneuver on Stolen SUV on MacArthur Causeway

New dashcam footage shows a Florida Highway Patrol sergeant using a PIT maneuver on a stolen SUV on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami.

The incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on March 25, when the sergeant spotted a white Nissan SUV veering across lanes while heading eastbound on the Causeway, an arrest report said.

The sergeant tried to get the driver to pull over but he continued to flee, so the sergeant used the PIT maneuver near Watson Island, the report said.

The maneuver caused the SUV to hit the guardrail in the center median, go airborne into the westbound travel lanes and hit a concrete barrier wall, the report said.

The driver, identified as 34-year-old Kevin Palma Molina, had an odor of alcohol on his breath, bloodshot and watery eyes and slurred speech, the sergeant noted in the report.

Miami-Dade Corrections Kevin Palma Molina

Palma Molina also failed field sobriety tests, and breath samples showed he had blood alcohol levels of .083 and .084, above Florida's legal level of .08, the report said.

A female passenger who was in the SUV was hospitalized for a leg injury.

It was later discovered that the SUV had been stolen out of New York, the report said.

Palma Molina, of Cutler Bay, was arrested on charges including fleeing and eluding, DUI, grand theft of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.