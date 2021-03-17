Video Shows Fight Between Customers, Employees at Popeye's Drive Thru

Cell phone video released Tuesday showed a physical fight and robbery between several customers and employees of a fast food restaurant in Palm Beach County.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office released the video showing the altercation at the drive-thru of a Popeye’s restaurant located in Lantana, where four women got involved in a “verbal argument” with one of the employees.

Video showed the moments after PBSO said one of the women spit at the employee, later showing her attacking them through the drive-thru window. The other three women joined in, with two attacking other employees and another grabbing money from a register.

All four women got back into their silver Nissan Sentra and fled the scene. PBSO did not say how much money was taken or if any employees were hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Palm Beach CrimeStoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.