Video shows fire at Miami electric vehicle shop

Thick smoke was seen billowing in the sky from the store

Flames tore through an electric vehicle dealer Saturday night, causing damage to the building and several vehicles.

Around 7 p.m., Miami Fire rushed to Gem of Miami located along South Dixie Highway just as the fire spread through the store.

It took firefighters 45 minutes to put out the flames. Cellphone video shows thick smoke billowing in the sky from the store.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire.

Miami Fire says it’s investigating what caused the inferno.

