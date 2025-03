Authorities are investigating a fire that completely engulfed a unit at a mobile home park in Fort Lauderdale Tuesday night.

It happened at an RV park along the 600 block of Southwest 27th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m.

Fire crews said it took about 20 minutes of aggressive firefighting to put out the flames.

No injuries were reported.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the blaze, and whether or not it's suspicious.