Video shows flames, smoke at Miami Beach apartment after scooter possibly caught fire

An apartment building was evacuated in Miami Beach after a fire broke out in one of the units on Wednesday morning.

Cellphone video taken from outside the apartment shows fire and smoke coming from the unit as the building's fire alarm goes off.

Firefighters responded to the unit on the fourth floor of the building located at 5255 Collins Avenue around 4:50 a.m., according to Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire within that unit, but smoke spread to other parts of the building -- prompting an evacuation, fire officials said.

One resident told NBC6 that she initially didn't react to the alarm.

"The fire alarm was always going off in the building, so I ignored it. I looked out my window, because I'm on the side where the fire was, and I saw about 20 firetrucks," a resident said. "I've never seen so many firetrucks in Miami, in one place."

The resident said the smoke made its way up several floors.

"As soon as we opened the door, the smoke was coming down the hallway on the eighth floor," she added.

One person was checked out on scene, but did not need to be taken to the hospital, MBFR noted.

The official cause of the fire has not been released, but fire officials said a preliminary investigation points toward a charged scooter.