Video shows Florida deputies rescue unresponsive man from out-of-control boat

Wild video shows Florida deputies working to rescue a man who was unresponsive while on an out-of-control boat that was spinning in circles in a lake.

The incident happened Tuesday on Lake Dias in DeLeon Springs when the Volusia Sheriff's Office and fire rescue responded to reports of a boat spinning in circles.

Aerial and body camera footage released by the sheriff's office showed the man lying on the floor of the boat as it spun in circles.

A marine unit quickly came up with a plan to try to stop the boat and help the man.

"Let him go around again and as he comes around let's just come up next to him and push him up to that tree," one of the first responders says in the video.

The video then shows authorities pull up next to the boat and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp jump on board and stop it.

"Looks like a diabetes kit," one of the first responders says as the man is taken to another boat to be brought to shore.

"Stay with me buddy, alright, stay with me," one of the first responders says to the man. "Can you hear me? Breathe for me."

Officials said the man received treatment and was expected to make a full recovery.