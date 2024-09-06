Video shows Florida homeless man attack people who offered him food instead of cash: Sheriff

Shocking new video shows a homeless man attacking and stabbing people in a Florida park when they offered to buy him food instead of giving him money, authorities said.

The video was released Thursday by the Martin County Sheriff's Office and shows the frightening encounter that happened in Indiantown.

Officials said 22-year-old Jerquavious Jackson asked some parkgoers for money but they offered him food instead.

Jackson "exploded into a violent rage when he didn’t get the answer he wanted" and started violently attacking and stabbing the victims, authorities said.

One of the victims was able to record the attack as Jackson went on his rampage.

At one point in the video, Jackson goes after a man with a bicycle, grabbing the bike and throwing it at the man before picking the man up and body-slamming him to the ground.

Jackson stole the bicycle and fled the scene but was later found and taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

When he was arrested, he had a boxcutter stained with dried blood, authorities said.

Jackson was charged with armed robbery, aggravated battery, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Two victims suffered non-life threatening injuries in the incident.