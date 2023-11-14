Video shows Florida man with ‘All Gas, No Brakes' tattoo crashing while fleeing deputies

A Florida man with a neck tattoo reading "All Gas, No Brakes" is facing charges after he and the woman he was with were caught on camera crashing into a parked car while fleeing from deputies, authorities said.

The incident happened early Monday morning in Davenport south of Orlando when Polk County deputies responded to reports of a man and a woman trying to burglarize multiple cars in a neighborhood.

The suspect vehicle, a white 2006 Cadillac CTS, was spotted by a deputy who tried to stop it, but the car fled into the neighborhood, officials said.

Since there was only one way in and out of the neighborhood, the deputy didn't pursue the car, which was speeding through the streets, officials said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Video released by the sheriff's office showed the car speed past a deputy and a resident, who ran to get out of the way.

The Cadillac turned around and sped back down the same street, and that's when the video showed it slamming into a parked car.

Thankfully no one was inside the parked car but the man and woman had to be pulled out of the Cadillac, officials said.

Both were taken to a local hospital to be treated.

The driver was later identified as 37-year old Timothy Allen Hogue, of Apopka, and his passenger identified as 31-year old Rebecca Kozub, of Ocoee.

Polk County Sheriff's Office Timothy Allen Hogue

After he was released from the hospital, Hogue was interviewed by detectives and he admitted to the burglaries, saying that it was Kozub’s idea, officials said. He also said that he fled because he "just freaked out."

Hogue, whose mug shot shows his "All Gas, No Brakes" neck tattoo and a bad cut on his forehead, was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, felony petit theft, fleeing to elude, conspiracy to commit burglary, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting without violence.

Kozub remained hospitalized after suffering a fractured leg in the crash but was expected to face charges.

Hogue has a prior criminal history that consists of 31 felonies and 18 misdemeanors while Kozub has amassed 19 felonies and 20 misdemeanors, officials said.

"Fleeing from a law enforcement traffic stop demonstrates very poor decision making, but to do it in a small, residential neighborhood at a high rate of speed is a terrible idea, and dangerous," Polk Sheriff Grady Judd said in a statement. "It’s amazing and fortunate that nobody innocent was hurt or killed. They could have very easily crashed into a house. It should not come as a surprise that the driver has a tattoo on his neck that says, 'All gas, no brakes.'"