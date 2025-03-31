Video shows Florida officer fatally shooting suspect who charged at him with knife

Dramatic new surveillance video shows the moment a Florida police officer fatally shot a man who charged at him with a knife.

The incident happened Saturday morning in Stuart when an officer responded to reports of a man armed with a knife who was acting erratically, Stuart Police officials said.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Surveillance video released by the department shows the officer briefly speaking with the man before the man suddenly charged at the officer with a knife in his hand.

The officer starts to walk away as he opened fire on the suspect, the video showed.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police said the man, identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Christopher Cook, died from his injuries after he was taken to a local hospital.

The officer involved was placed on administrative leave, which is department policy.

The shooting remains under investigation.