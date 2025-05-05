Video shows former Florida deputy arrested for robbing Ocala bank: Police

New video shows the moment a former Florida deputy was arrested for allegedly robbing a bank over the weekend.

Ocala Police said they responded to the robbery at a TD Bank around 9:30 a.m. Saturday and learned the suspect had fled with over $5,000.

The female suspect had handed a teller a note stating it was a robbery and that she was armed with a gun, police said.

Within 11 minutes, officers found the suspect, identified as Christina Gates Thagard, driving in the area.

Dashcam video released by the police department showed officers stopping Thagard and ordering her out of the car with her hands up.

"What is going on!" Thagard is heard saying as she's taken into custody.

Police said Thagard was questioned by investigators and evidence that tied her to the robbery was found in her car, including the stolen money, clothing, a medical glove and other items.

Her involvement was also confirmed by surveillance footage and witness descriptions, police said.

Thagard was booked into jail on a charge of robbery with a firearm.

Thagard had previously worked as a deputy for the Marion County Sheriff's Office but not at the time of the robbery, the department confirmed to NBC affiliate WESH.