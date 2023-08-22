Video shows Fort Lauderdale detention officer surrendering after girlfriend found murdered

New surveillance video shows a Fort Lauderdale Police detention officer surrendering to authorities hours after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at a Coral Springs apartment complex with her young daughter nearby.

The video released Tuesday shows 21-year-old Chase Harder sitting in the lobby of the Coral Springs Police Department, not long after his girlfriend, 24-year-old Dayanna Hurtado, had been found shot to death.

Harder, wearing a red Nike tank top, black shorts and slide sandals, appears to be calmly chatting on his phone in the video.

Moments later, officers can be heard yelling for Harder to put down the phone and put his hands up. Harder follows the orders before multiple officers take him into custody.

Harder has been charged with premeditated murder and written threats to kill or do bodily injury following the fatal Aug. 15 shooting.

Coral Springs Police officials said officers responded to the MAA Coral Springs apartment complex in the 9200 block of Ramblewood Drive just before 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

According to an arrest report, a witness reported that he'd heard a gunshot and a child screaming, then heard three more gunshots.

The witness said he saw a man carrying a child over his shoulder run to a white Mercedes and leave the scene, the report said.

Officers responded and found blood running down a wall and a balcony from the second floor of the complex, the report said. Nearby, officers found spent shell casings.

Hurtado was found on the balcony with multiple gunshot wounds, and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a couple hours after the shooting they'd received a call from the biological father of the child who said Harder had dropped the child off at his home.

The father said Harder had scratches on him, the report said.

Harder later called 911 to turn himself in, and told the operator he'd had an argument with his girlfriend and believed he had a warrant, the report said.

An investigator noted in the report that Harder had blood spatter on his arms and legs, and scratches on his arms.

Police haven't released a motive for the killing but said Harder confessed to the shooting. Much of the section of the report that details detectives' questioning of Harder is redacted.

The report said Harder's girlfriend contacted Coral Springs Police on July 30 and reported that Harder had been sending her text messages threatening to kill her.

Family members said Hurtado's 3-year-old daughter was the child who witnessed the fatal shooting and was carried from the scene by Harder.

The family members said Hurtado had recently come to South Florida from Peru with the daughter and started dating Harder, before they quickly moved in together in Coral Springs.

"I never thought this would happen, I never ever thought this would happen to my daughter," Hurtado's father, Luis Enrique Hurtado, said in Spanish in a phone interview with NBC6 from Peru last week.

Harder appeared in court Thursday morning, where he was ordered held without bond.

Harder is a former Army Reserve military police officer and was hired by Fort Lauderdale Police as a detention officer in 2022. Last December, he was recognized as the department’s first graduate from Broward College’s Institute of Public Safety’s Basic Corrections Academy in almost 20 years.

"The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is disappointed to learn of the arrest of one of our employees," the department said in a statement Wednesday. "The details surrounding these allegations are very difficult to hear and do not reflect the character and professionalism expected of the men and women of our agency. As a result of this arrest, Harder has been placed on administrative leave without pay pending further investigation. We extend our deepest condolences to those affected by this horrific incident."