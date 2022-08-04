Video Shows Fort Lauderdale Suspect Commit Grand Theft for Second Time in Three Months

The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking information regarding a grand theft in which a man entered a restricted office and transferred $19,000 to his personal credit card.

The incident occurred on July 21 at 915 Middle River Drive, where the business is located. Video shows the man enter the office, use the credit card machine to steal the money and wipe his fingerprints off of the machine before exiting the premises.

Detectives believe that the man is also responsible for a similar incident that occurred on April 22 when a credit card was stolen from a personal office at 515 East Las Olas Boulevard.

Police are searching for a brazen thief who they say stole a man's credit cards from an office in Fort Lauderdale then went on a $7,000 shopping spree at the Apple store.

Surveillance video of this incident depicts the suspect at the Apple store as he used the stolen card to purchase $7,000 worth of products.

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect is urged to contact Detective Jamie Chatman at 954-828-6355 or Detective Ray Ketchmark at 954-828-5628. To do so anonymously, they can contact Broward Country Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.