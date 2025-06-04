Video shows frantic moments after animal care worker mauled by dog in Fort Lauderdale

Intense new police body camera footage shows officers responding after a Broward County Animal Care Animal Control officer was mauled by a dog in Fort Lauderdale last week.

The videos show the immediate aftermath of the May 29 attack on animal control worker Martina Bernard while she was at a home near Southwest 14th Terrace and 7th Street.

One video shows the first officer responding to the scene and finding Bernard laying on the ground in the backyard with her face covered in blood.

The dog's owner is nearby along with mother and son neighbors who can been seen holding down the dog, which had been stabbed.

"Get the dog or I'm gonna shoot it if it's biting her, I'm gonna shoot the dog if it's biting her, get the dog right now," the officer says. "Put the dog on a f---ing leash before I shoot it."

The officer goes to check out Bernartd, who is conscious but severely injured.

"Three kids need me, please hurry," Bernard says.

"Let me see where you're bit," the officer responds.

"All over my head, my face, my breast, my leg," Bernard says. "Please hurry."

"They're on the way, the ambulances are coming, I hear them in the background. Relax, they're coming," the officer says.

The officer puts on gloves and moves closer to check out Bernard's wounds.

"I'm just trying to see if you have any arterial bleeds here," the officer says. "I just want to make sure there's not something gushing blood here where you need a tourniquet here."

Moments later, more officers and ambulances arrive, and the officer unholsters his weapon to prepare to shoot the dog.

"I'm gonna have to shoot this if it moves," the officer says. "Have your mom get up, I'm gonna have to shoot it. I can't shoot it with you that close."

Other officers are able to get a snare around the dog's neck before it's loaded into the back of Bernard's truck.

Bernard is seen being loaded onto a gurney before she was rushed to a local hospital.

Later in the bodycam footage, the neighbors who held the dog down, 24-year-old Gregory Campbell and his mother, 45-year-old Saskia Peralta, describe what happened.

"I'm next door, I heard a woman screaming, it was the animal control lady, she was trying to get the dog," Peralta said. "The dog was mauling her…she was screaming for her life."

Campbell suffered a wound to his abdomen, while his mother was also scratched in the incident.

The officer also speaks with the dog's owner, who said Bernard was there to make sure the dog was up to date on rabies shots.

"He was fine but then he's very tricky," the owner said.

"He just jumped on her?" the officer asks.

"Yes," the owner responded.

Campbell later spoke with NBC6 about what happened.

“The dog had its teeth in her neck, so we rushed next door and attempted to separate the animal control employee from the dog," Campbell said.

Campbell said they first tried to use a shovel to get the dog off the woman, but it didn’t work, so his mother passed him a knife.

“The dog saw me coming with a knife and proceeded to attack me, and I attacked the dog with a knife as well," he said. "My mother saw that the dog was going to attack me further, so she threw her body weight on top of the dog, and I threw my body weight on top of the other part of the dog."

Bernard's friend, Primrose Thompson, said Bernard had bites to her scalp, ear and body, and needed nearly 1,000 stitches.

Broward County Animal Care said the dog, an American Staffordshire terrier mix, was later euthanized.