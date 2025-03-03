Animals and Wildlife

‘Chez Alligator': Video shows gator with turtle in mouth crossing Boynton Beach road

"Welcome to Chez Alligator, where the chef’s special is whatever fits in the mouth," FWS wrote on Facebook.

By NBC6

Video showed an alligator crossing a road in Boynton Beach with what officials called "nature's hard candy" in its mouth.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service posted a video on Feb. 19 showing the gator – with a turtle in its jaws – at the Arthur R. Marshall Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge.

"American alligators treat turtles like nature’s hard candy. An alligator's jaw is so powerful they have no problem crunching through a hard turtle shell. Enjoy this fine dining experience, brought to you by nature and questionable table manners," the post read.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
