Video shows golf cart crashing into crowded Florida tiki bar

New video shows a golf cart crashing into a crowded Florida bar in an incident that left a woman hospitalized over the weekend.

The incident happened Saturday night at Tako Tiki in Jensen Beach, NBC affiliate WPTV reported.

Surveillance video shows the golf cart entering the bar as patrons fill tables nearby.

The cart suddenly accelerates as a couple women notice and run out of the way. The video stops before the cart hits anyone.

A woman who was hit by the cart was hospitalized with a serious pelvic injury.

Officials with the Martin County Sheriff's Office said it appeared the person didn't know how to properly operate the golf cart.

The sheriff's office is still investigating the incident and it's possible the driver could be given traffic infractions.