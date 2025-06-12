Video shows ICE raid in Little Havana that ended with 11 people arrested

New video shows a group of men being arrested in Little Havana in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raid Thursday morning.

Witnesses said the incident happened at a home near Northwest 118th Street 11th Avenue.

ICE officials confirmed Homeland Security Investigations conducted a work site enforcement operation in the area and arrested 11 people who were living in the country illegally.

Video from Only in Dade showed a group of paving company workers being placed in handcuffs between 6 and 7 a.m.

Officials haven't released any other information on the people taken into custody.

"HSI is tasked identifying and investigating businesses involved in worksite violations, the exploitation of workers and with enforcing the business community’s compliance with federal employment eligibility requirements," an ICE official said in a statement. "During these operations, any alien determined to be in violation of U.S. Immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention, and, if ordered removed by an immigration judge or other authority, subject to removal from the United States."

