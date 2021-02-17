Video Shows Gunman Fatally Shoot Man on Fort Lauderdale Street

Shocking surveillance footage shows a man being shot and killed in Fort Lauderdale in broad daylight and now police are searching for the two suspects responsible.

The shooting happened around 4:25 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 1100 block of Northwest 3rd Avenue.

Fort Lauderdale Police said the victim, 31-year-old Harry Garcon, was at his girlfriend's apartment when he approached two males in the street.

Garcon believed one of the males had burglarized his car the previous day, police said.

Surveillance footage showed Garcon speaking with the males before one of them pulled out a gun and shot him in the back. Garcon then falls to the ground and the two males flee the scene.

Garcon, a resident of Miami-Dade, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives believe both suspects may be juveniles. They're asking anyone who can identify them to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.