Video shows gunman firing into crowd of teens at Broward park in shooting that hurt 2

Authorities have released new video of a fight and shooting in West Park back in April that left a girl and a man hospitalized as they search for the people responsible.

The incident happened back on April 12 at Mary Saunders Park at 4750 Southwest 21st Street after students who attend the same high school showed up for a preplanned fight that was part of an ongoing disagreement, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Surveillance video released by BSO on Monday showed a blue sedan pulling into a parking lot at the park, where a female exited the passenger side.

A group of juveniles then gather and the fight ensues.

At one point, a gunman, possibly a male, gets out of the driver's side with a rifle and fires multiple rounds into the crowd of minors, officials said.

The shooter and passenger got back into the sedan and fled the scene.

In addition to be captured by a surveillance camera, authorities said the shooting was streamed live on social media.

When deputies and fire rescue responded to the scene, they found a girl suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, along with a man who'd been shot once.

Both were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives are trying to identify the shooter and a $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.