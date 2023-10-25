Video shows gunman leaning out of car during apparent road-rage shooting in Hialeah

Wild new video shows a person leaning out of a car and pointing what appears to be a gun during an apparent road-rage shooting in Hialeah.

The incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of West 12th Avenue and West 53rd Street.

Hialeah Police officials said they're investigating what appears to be a road-rage incident that led to someone inside a vehicle shooting numerous times at another car.

A vehicle that wasn't involved was hit by a stray bullet but no one inside was injured, police said.

Officers responded and found multiple bullet casings on the ground at the intersection.

Witnesses said they saw a dark colored vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed before officers arrived.

The incident remains under investigation.