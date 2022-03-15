Video Shows Gunman Running From Scene After Shooting Man in Fort Lauderdale: Police

Police are searching for a gunman who was captured on video running from the scene after he allegedly shot another man in Fort Lauderdale.

The shooting happened the night of Jan. 4 in the 3200 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Fort Lauderdale Police officials said officers who responded to the scene found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man, whose identity wasn't released, was trauma alerted to Broward Health Medical Center by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue.

Police said the gunman and the victim had been involved in an argument in a parking lot that escalated and led to the suspect pulling out a handgun and shooting the victim, his car, and another vehicle.

Surveillance footage from a nearby business showed the suspect fleeing the scene on foot.

Police are asking anyone with information on the suspect or the shooting to call them at 954-828-5914.

